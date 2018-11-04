$921.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Corp (SABR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to announce $921.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $918.50 million to $927.00 million. Sabre posted sales of $881.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

SABR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Sabre has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,427,216 shares of company stock valued at $406,162,833. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,591,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,651,000 after buying an additional 2,842,554 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,295,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,802,000 after buying an additional 178,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sabre by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after buying an additional 3,200,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sabre by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,635,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after buying an additional 514,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,445,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,268,000 after buying an additional 1,219,959 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

