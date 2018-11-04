9,282 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth $129,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth $168,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

