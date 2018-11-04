974 Shares in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

IYC opened at $198.47 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a twelve month low of $2,870.00 and a twelve month high of $3,650.00.

