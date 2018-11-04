AbbVie (ABBV) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-7.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.98.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $79.56 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

