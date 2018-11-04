AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,774.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 1,089,763 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2,285.6% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

In other news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $79.56 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.