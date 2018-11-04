Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 75,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.54 per share, with a total value of $4,015,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.40 per share, with a total value of $4,266,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,855 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $1,269,733.15.

AYX opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.71 and a beta of 0.99. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

