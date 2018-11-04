Acacia Communications (ACIA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $98-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.75 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Acacia Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $44.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $8.27 on Friday, reaching $44.75. 2,977,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,615. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 186.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,674 shares of company stock worth $262,276. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

