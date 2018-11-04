ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Our $60 PT is based on an equally weighted composite of: (a) $69/share, as a 35x multiple of taxed and diluted FY22 GAAP EPS of $4.09 discounted back to and (b) an NPV of $50/share (discount rate 10%, growth rate 2.5%).”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.73 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 135.99%. The company’s revenue was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,210,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,641,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,735,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,654,000 after buying an additional 3,085,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,870,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after buying an additional 3,267,247 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,458,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,080,000 after buying an additional 112,430 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,282,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,392,000 after buying an additional 941,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,261,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 771,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

