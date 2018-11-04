Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,621,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Dollar General by 240.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 50.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.35.

Dollar General stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $79.79 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $2,501,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,783.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.