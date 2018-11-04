Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.69. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $5,100,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 245,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 416,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

