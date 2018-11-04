Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 1,584.99%. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Tullman acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,199.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anand Mehra acquired 372,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 392,043 shares of company stock worth $4,298,212. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

