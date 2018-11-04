Active Energy Group (AEG) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG)’s share price rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 1,886,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Active Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

