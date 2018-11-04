Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,294,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $275,697,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 417.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,586,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $340,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,149,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,083,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $101,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $4,003,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,509.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,505.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,297 shares of company stock worth $9,403,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

