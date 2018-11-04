Admiral Group’s (ADM) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADM. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 2,145 ($28.03) target price (up previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 2,073 ($27.09) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,040 ($26.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,756 ($22.95) target price (up previously from GBX 1,720 ($22.47)) on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 1,966.20 ($25.69).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 1,996.50 ($26.09) on Thursday. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,766 ($23.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,184 ($28.54).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $58.00.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court bought 1,195 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,056 ($26.87) per share, with a total value of £24,569.20 ($32,104.01). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 32,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,044 ($26.71), for a total transaction of £660,212 ($862,683.91).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

