Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Stake Increased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,366.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 905.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 67,872 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $797,422.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,062. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. BidaskClub raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe Systems to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Adobe Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $239.64 on Friday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.68 and a fifty-two week high of $277.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

