Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

ADRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Aduro BioTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

ADRO opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.70. Aduro BioTech has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 591.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 24,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $156,929.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 62,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $494,944.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,728.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,160 shares of company stock worth $819,523. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 105.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 70.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 27.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

