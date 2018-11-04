Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) PT Set at $26.00 by Morgan Stanley

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) has been given a $26.00 target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, First Analysis lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

NYSE ADSW opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,600,000 after purchasing an additional 415,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 44.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,394,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,162 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,895,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 299,539 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,173,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 153,194 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 79,893 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

