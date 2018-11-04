Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James raised Advanced Energy Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $497,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 651,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,829,000 after buying an additional 373,409 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,603,000 after buying an additional 337,050 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,874,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,592,000 after buying an additional 293,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,392,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,897,000 after buying an additional 290,200 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

