Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stake Raised by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 87,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $2,198,863.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,262,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,031,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,815,400 shares of company stock worth $61,026,371 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. MED raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

