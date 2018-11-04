Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,238 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 52,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 44,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 67,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,514.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

