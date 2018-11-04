Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $182,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after buying an additional 1,087,866 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,324,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after buying an additional 879,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,703,000 after buying an additional 768,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth $7,081,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

