AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. AEterna Zentaris had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 20.71%. On average, analysts expect AEterna Zentaris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.75. AEterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEZS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.92.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

