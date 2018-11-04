Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Position Reduced by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 68.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.7% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,906,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,145,000 after acquiring an additional 648,919 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,787,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,387.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 360,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,569,000 after acquiring an additional 336,094 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 278,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,323,000 after acquiring an additional 253,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $116.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.27 and a 52-week high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

In other news, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.48 per share, with a total value of $180,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at $818,406.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

