Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.92. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 7087613 shares traded.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGRX. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 82.3% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 66,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 62.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 76.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.95.

About Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

