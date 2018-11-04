Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 20299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,481,000 after buying an additional 413,118 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after buying an additional 357,341 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 337,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 257,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

