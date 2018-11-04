Alacer Gold (ASR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a C$3.15 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alacer Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

TSE ASR opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. Alacer Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.96 and a 12 month high of C$2.97.

In other news, Director Edward Camp Dowling sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total value of C$972,000.00.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

