Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 44,725 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,725 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 28.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

NYSE:GE opened at $9.29 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.