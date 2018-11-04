Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.92% of Alliant Energy worth $189,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.16. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $45.55.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.73 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In other news, Director Deborah B. Dunie acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.