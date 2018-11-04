Allison Transmission (ALSN) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $55.00 price objective on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.82.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.52 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 90.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 262,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $13,562,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 479,870 shares in the company, valued at $24,766,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 111,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $5,770,232.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,714,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,664 shares of company stock valued at $20,046,606. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 87,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

