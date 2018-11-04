Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,415,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,054. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,012.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

