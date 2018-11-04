Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.82.

ALNY stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 39,665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

