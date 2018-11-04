Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 132,719.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after buying an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 684.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,080,000 after buying an additional 1,845,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18,323.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 954,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 949,177 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 114,793.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after buying an additional 352,952 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,057.79 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $980.64 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $736.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total value of $12,302,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560 shares in the company, valued at $688,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,621 shares of company stock worth $91,928,242. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,405.00 price target (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.