Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,008 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 22,384 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 2.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $9,562,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 49,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $96.54 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,346 shares of company stock worth $7,508,977. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.82.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

