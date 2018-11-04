Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Savara Inc (SVRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Savara worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,969 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 1,161.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 481,456 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 406,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 265,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Savara by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Savara alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $329.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.06. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on Savara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other Savara news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 18,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $170,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.