Alps Advisors Inc. Has $666,000 Stake in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,583,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,653,000 after purchasing an additional 612,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,030 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 694,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,719,000 after purchasing an additional 109,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.82.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,241,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at $41,703,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $103.06 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

