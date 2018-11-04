Alps Advisors Inc. Has $712,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the stock a “$88.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $690,057.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,492,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,324,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,746 shares of company stock worth $31,947,907 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

