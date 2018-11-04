Alps Advisors Inc. Has $751,000 Position in resTORbio, Inc. (TORC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of resTORbio worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in resTORbio by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in resTORbio during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in resTORbio during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get resTORbio alerts:

NASDAQ TORC opened at $11.41 on Friday. resTORbio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TORC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC).

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.