AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $18.76. AMAG Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 39210 shares trading hands.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.11). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAG shares. Cowen set a $19.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,991,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,832,000 after buying an additional 658,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,641,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 140,741 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 995,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 608,968 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 95,955 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $630.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

