America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.88 million.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $5.72 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, Director Lisa Y. Roskens acquired 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,491.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,069 shares in the company, valued at $595,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Daffer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,329.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,603 shares of company stock worth $168,794. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.