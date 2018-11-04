American Express (AXP) Position Increased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Express by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1,173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in American Express by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $87.54 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

In other news, CFO Scott Murcray bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo bought 20,142,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $3,424,160.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

