American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th.

American Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. American Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of -26.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE AMID opened at $5.90 on Friday. American Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.22 million during the quarter. American Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 66.74%.

In related news, insider Arclight Energy Partners Fund acquired 597,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,682,004.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs.

