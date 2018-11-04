American States Water Co (AWR) VP Sells $18,432.00 in Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $18,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,300.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $61.06 on Friday. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.10.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on American States Water in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,280,000 after buying an additional 398,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,461,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 6,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 456,469 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in American States Water by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 360,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,610,000 after buying an additional 46,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its position in American States Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 275,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

