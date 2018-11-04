American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will report sales of $117.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $121.60 million. American Vanguard posted sales of $89.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $459.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.40 million to $463.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $506.10 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $537.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. American Vanguard’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

AVD opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $517.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 559,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 35,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

