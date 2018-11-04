AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $43.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ABC opened at $88.57 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $585,397.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,216.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $246,529.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,578 shares of company stock worth $6,391,264 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

