Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,723,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Amgen by 31.8% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 10.3% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.55.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.