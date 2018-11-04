Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Given a $89.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.75.

NYSE APC opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,439,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,108,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,754,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,173 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,987,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,899 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $233,121,000 after acquiring an additional 692,224 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

