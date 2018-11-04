Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a research note released on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $80.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

APC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of APC stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,439,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,108,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,754,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,173 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,987,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,899 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $233,121,000 after acquiring an additional 692,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

