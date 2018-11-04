Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,497 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 25,237 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $50,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APC opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on APC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $98.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

