Analysts Anticipate Amedisys Inc (AMED) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Amedisys posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $417.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Craig Hallum lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amedisys to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amedisys from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

In related news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $48,440.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,368.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1,086.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.44. The company had a trading volume of 995,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $127.38.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

