Analysts Anticipate Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

CAAP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

NYSE:CAAP opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporacion America Airports has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,908,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 104,979 shares during the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporacion America Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.